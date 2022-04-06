GLOUSTER — Sam Jones, 81, is not only a champion inside but outside the ring as well. Jones supports his fighters and his community by running a training gym and by helping to create charitable organizations.
Jones’s grandfather started the boxing gym “Sam’s Gym” with Frank Bubia in 1936. Jones’ father inherited the gym and then, after graduating high school, Sam Jones took ownership of the business. At the time, Jones thought he would manage the boxing gym for a couple of years and then hand it over to someone else.
That was during the 1960s. In 2022, Jones is still at it. He’s been at the gym for around 60 years and his impact continues to grow. Jones said all he knew growing up was “baseball, boxing or wrestling.”
Jones has been involved with boxing at its highest levels. He contributed to one of the biggest upsets in the squared circle. James “Buster” Douglas defeated Mike Tyson in 1990 to win the heavyweight championship and Jones gave advice to the underdog before the fight. He cautioned him not to try to “slug it out” with Tyson and instead try to wear him down.
Locally, Jones’ impact is felt even more so. He created Boxing for Books in 1975 with the goal of helping Trimble Local Schools provide books for its students. Jones explained that the area lost a lot of financial power when the coal mining industry dried up and that, now, every little bit helps.
Jones tells people “To be a great champion, you have to put the work in and outside of the ring.” He said that boxing has allowed him to spread his knowledge and experience, not just in the ring but for life as well.
Jones continues to welcome new fighters and people who want to learn a new way to exercise. When they enter the gym, they may feels as though they’ve been transported into the past. The gym comes complete with a worn out ring for sparring and pictures of fighters throughout the decades.
Everything has the same feel as it might have when it opened in 1936. The lessons learned inside turn into life lessons and the presence is legendary — the same might be said about its owner.
Ryder Brown is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
