There will be no alumni banquet on Memorial Weekend in May this year. Instead of this annual meeting, there will be a designated area on the square in Wilkesville , the day of the Fish Fry which is sponsored by the Wilkesville Volunteer Fire Department. Please keep this date, July 31, on your calendar.
There will be no dues collected and no need to bring food because we will eat the delicious food sold at the Fish Fry. Please stop by the “alumni area” and visit with friends. Sign in and share some memories with friends and family. Bring a lawn chair too.
