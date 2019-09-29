Kelsey Wilson and Michael A. Wilson (Payne) of Pomeroy announce the birth of a daughter, Paislee Ember Wilson, in Athens on Sept. 23, 2019. The new baby has two siblings: Parker Allen Wilson, 6 and Kloey Lynn Wilson, 2. Paislee is the granddaughter of Kim and Max Wilson of Pomeroy, Rhonda Marks (Jeff Driggs) of Belpre, and Scott Roberts of Pomeroy.

