Dibby Eve P. and Larry D. Wines, of Radford Road, announce the Aug. 23, 2019 birth of a daughter, Sara Sue Wines, at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Athens. The baby has three siblings: Laura, Rebecca and Erik Wines.
Grandparent is Eva Baldevia of The Philippines.
