Judges evaluated more than 200 beers representing styles from all over the world at Saturday’s Ohio Brew Week Homebrew Competition, and the top award went to a well-seasoned British ale entered by Michigan homebrewer Jim Satin.
Satin’s beer, Knauf's Old Ale, was a dark and boozy affair that he had aged patiently for seven years. The style, known as Old Ale, is “best drunk in half pints by a warm fire on a cold winter’s night,” according to the late English author and beer critic Michael Jackson.
The competition’s German and Belgian-inspired brews wowed the judges, as well, and two lucky homebrewers will get the chance to collaborate with Little Fish Brewing and Devil’s Kettle Brewing on commercial versions of their award-winning entries.
A German-style lager dubbed Bockasaurus, brewed by Francisco Talley of Las Vegas, was the pick of Devil’s Kettle’s owner and brewer Cameron Fuller. A version of this malty beer will go on tap in the future at the brewery on Columbus Road.
It was a Belgian-style saison featuring a fruity New Zealand hop that impressed Little Fish co-owner and brewer Sean White. The beer, named Tropic King Clone, was the work of Marius Fekete of Cleveland.
White and Fuller were on the five-judge panel that evaluated the top beers that made it to the final round. More than 30 other judges evaluated the earlier rounds.
Jackie-O’s Brewery was a major sponsor of the Ohio Brew Week Homebrew Competition, an event that has become a mainstay of Athens’ weeklong beer festival each July.
The competition drew 224 entries from homebrewers eager to get feedback from the seasoned judges who gather for the event. The all-day judging took place at The Lodge at Hocking College in Nelsonville, and winners were announced at around 7 p.m. to a boisterous crowd at Devil’s Kettle.
“We had the whole world of beer cultures represented this year, and it’s inspiring that folks send their beers to Athens to be evaluated. We have some of the best brewers here — both professional and amateur — and our three local breweries are amazingly supportive of this competition," said Jody Grenert, president of Athens Craft Brew Club and the event’s organizer.
To see a complete list of winners from the competition, go to www.obw.brewcomp.com.
