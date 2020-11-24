Congratulations to the winners of the 11th Annual Nelsonville-York City School District Buckeye Creative Writing Contest: Max King, 5th grade; Catalina Dixon, 5th grade; Lillian Dong 12th grade. The contest is facilitated by Debbie Sheskey and sponsored by Monday Creek Publishing LLC, Buchtel.

Special thanks to judges, Bobbijo Tabler, Timothy Verba, Jennifer Stine and Elizabeth Watkins.

Deadline for the 12th Annual Buckeye Creative Contest is Oct. 31, 2021. For entry guidelines, audio and photos, visit Monday Creek Publishing on Facebook.


