Monday Creek Publishing has announced the winners of the 11th Annual Nelsonville-York City School District Buckeye Creative Writing Contest. The winners are:
- Max King – 5th grade
- Catalina Dixon – 5th grade
- Lillian Dong – 12th grade
The contest is facilitated by Debbie Sheskey. Judges were Bobbijo Tabler, Timothy Verba, Jennifer Stine and Elizabeth Watkins. Deadline for the 12th Annual Buckeye Creative Contest is Oct. 31, 2020. For entry guidelines, audios and photos, visit Monday Creek Publishing on Facebook.
