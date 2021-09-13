Guysville resident Inez Windland is celebrating her 90th birthday next Tuesday, Sept. 21. We encourage readers to mail her birthday cards to 524 Dutch Ridge Rd. Guysville, OH 45735.
Celebrate this important birthday with a local resident and put a smile on her face!
