Same day mammograms and other women’s health services will be available to Athens County women on Tuesday, Feb. 25., thanks to a collaboration with OhioHealth Mobile Mammography, the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine Community Healthy Programs (CHP).
The next clinic is Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 16 West Green Drive in Athens.
Services are available to all women, uninsured, underinsured or insured. Appointments are required and women should call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654 for an appointment.
Services offered include free breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams, navigation through the continuum of care. Same-day mammography is available provided by OhioHealth Mobile Mammography onsite. Susan G. Komen Columbus® grant funding will be available for qualifying patient to provide financial support for mammograms.
The most current dates, times and locations for upcoming clinics to area counties are located on the CHP online events calendar — https://www.ohio.edu/medicine/community-health/community-clinic/calendar.cfm, or call 740-593-2432 or 800-844-2654.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.