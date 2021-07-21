A $10,000 grant provided by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) to Hocking College will bring a women’s flag football team to the school, making Hocking College one of the first junior colleges with such a program.
The sport will become the thirteenth varsity sport program offered at school and is set to begin in spring 2022.
11 total colleges involved with NJCAA — including Pima Community College in Tucson, AZ and Monroe College in Bronx, NY- have received grants designed to ignite a women’s flag football program and provide opportunities to college women.
NJCAA Foundation Executive Director Brian Luckett, in a press release, weighed in, saying, “This is an opportunity for women of the association to compete at the highest level and we are fortunate to work hand in hand with NFL FLAG and RCX Sports during this exciting time.”
The project has been in the works since March 2021 when funds and the process to apply were announced. The full amount available in the grant, provided by the NFL, totaled $150,000.
Other groups that made the grant possible were Reigning Champs Experiences Sports (RCX) and NFL FLAG, the official flag football league of the National Football League. RCX as a group works to enhance the experiences in youth sports all around the world by running leagues, camps, tournaments, combines and other events.
Dr. Betty Young, president of Hocking College, reiterated this sentiment in a press release from Hocking College, stating “College athletics, like high school athletics, teaches teamwork, develops a work ethic, keeps students engaged and on a pathway to graduate and enter the workforce.”
The NFL is using women’s flag football to show that football is for everyone, according to statements from Executive Vice President of NFL Football Operations Troy Vincent, Sr.
“The values, fun and competitive environment of football can be enjoyed by anyone and everyone who wishes to participate. It is exciting to see junior colleges offer NFL FLAG as a varsity sport to female athletes,” said Vincent, Sr.
