Mound Waste and Recycling demolishes a building at the old Chauncey-Dover School complex. The company was hired to do asbestos abatement and demolition at the site. The owners hope to turn the complex into a restaurant/brewery and an AirBnB.
CHAUNCEY — Private owners Brooke and Austin McDonough have taken steps to redevelop the former Chauncey-Dover school building campus.
Recently, they secured funding from the Athens County Port Authority through the Ohio Department of Development’s Brownfields Remediation program for critical demolition and asbestos abatement for properties at 31, 33 and 35 Sycamore St., Chauncey.
In the 1960s, Chauncey-Dover School closed its doors when the district merged with Athens City Schools. In the 1980s, it was purchased by a private owner for housing accommodations, and later became a GED center in the 1990s.
In 2021, the McDonoughs acquired the property with the vision of repurposing the historic buildings into something that could serve both current Chauncey residents and visitors.
The redevelopment project will repurpose the auditorium into a full restaurant and brewery, and the school building into AirBnB rental lodging to accommodate the influx of tourism from the nearby Baileys Trail System. Demolition of the last building is underway, and the site will serve as parking and a patio area.
“We are excited to restore these old buildings and to take this step towards making our vision a reality,” says Brooke McDonough.
The Village of Chauncey has experienced years of divestment and population decline following the coal mine closure in 1952. The village has worked hard in recent years to improve infrastructure that will support projects, such as the school redevelopment that breath new economic vitality into the community and capitalize on Chauncey’s outdoor recreation assets.
"The Chauncey-Dover School District is such an important part of Chauncey's history and is a point of pride for its alumni. We're incredibly grateful to the McDonoughs for seeing the value in restoring two of the buildings and giving them purpose again in our community so we can share that part of our history for many years to come,” said Village of Chauncey Mayor Amy Renner.
The Athens County Port Authority received $23,404 for environmental site assessments and $208,515 for the necessary asbestos abatement and demolition. They are working with the consulting and engineering firm Tetra Tech to complete the work. Mound Waste and Recycling was awarded the abatement and demolition contract through a competitive bid process.
