Yesterday was Elvis’ birthday. He would have been 86 years old. WOUB Public Media and the Coshocton Public Library decided to celebrate by holding a virtual screening of the PBS Classic Albums episode on the making of Presley’s first album – the self-titled Elvis Presley.
The program tells the story of the making of the King’s first album for RCA Records in 1956 and his meteoric rise to superstardom. Sun Records founder Sam Phillips recounts those groundbreaking days when he auditioned, produced and befriended Elvis. Scotty Moore (guitar) and D.J. Fontana (drums) tell how they helped Elvis record his album in Nashville and New York, aiming for “feel, not perfection.”
The Elvis program was only the first in a series of virtual screenings that will be held each Wednesday evening throughout the month of January. Each screening event will provide an in-depth look at the making of a classic album and the recording artists behind the album.
In addition to Elvis, the series will highlight another three programs from the PBS Classic Albums series, available otherwise only through WOUB Passport, and will be made available to registered participants free of charge. WOUB Passport is an additional benefit for WOUB members that provides extended access to an on-demand library of quality public television programming as well as WOUB local productions.
“During these difficult times when many concerts and music activities have been canceled due to the pandemic, providing ways people can still experience music and the work of their favorite artists is really important,” said WOUB Community Engagement Manager Cheri Russo. “We are thrilled to be able to screen these episodes in partnership with the Coshocton Public Library.”
“Next week, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, we will screen the Classic Albums episode about the making of the Grateful Dead’s Anthem of the Sun and American Beauty,” said Coshocton Library Adult Services Manager Megan Baughman. “We will be celebrating different music and different artists all month long.”
Other episodes to be screened in January include Queen’s A Night at the Opera and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. Each program is held on Zoom and begins at 6 p.m. You can register here: https://www.coshoctonlibrary.org/content/making-album-classic-albums
