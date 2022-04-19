On February 24, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began, and WOUB made the decision to end its radio pledge drive two days early.
“We felt it was vitally important for our listeners to hear the live coverage NPR was providing of the events in Ukraine,” said General Manager Mark Brewer. “And we did not want to interrupt that in any way with our pledge drive.”
However, member support is crucial for WOUB to be able to continue to provide the quality public media programming people in this region have come to rely on. So, we have decided to make up those two days on April 21 and 22.
“We hope that people who are listening to WOUB to get factual, reliable information about what was happening between Russia and Ukraine from a trusted source will show their appreciation by making a contribution during this two-day drive,” said Brewer. “The donations directly support the news programming provided by NPR and help to bring this important information to our region.”
Thanks to the donations of many dedicated WOUB members who understand how important it is for new listeners and current donors to become sustaining members of WOUB, we will be conducting special matching hours throughout the drive. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $6,000. The funds will be used to double contributions from new sustaining members and current members who become sustaining monthly donors.
Donors can make their pledge by calling or texting the word “GIVE” to 877-845-9600 or visiting woub.org and clicking the donate button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.