As the school year is wrapping up and summer activities have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many are wondering how they are going to keep their children entertained this summer. WOUB Public Media’s Learning Lab has teamed up with the Muskingum County Library System to help with that. The Learning Lab is providing a virtual scavenger hunt to kick off the library’s summer reading program, and the library system is excited to have patrons join in for an exciting scavenger hunt from home.
“This virtual four-part scavenger hunt is an adventure based on the PBS Kids series Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum,” said WOUB Learning Lab Educational Services Manager Deborah Brewer. “The series introduces kids to inspiring historical figures and helps them learn about the character virtues that helped them succeed. And this isn’t just for kids - the whole family can participate!”
Based on the children’s book series Ordinary People Change the World by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and illustrator Christopher Eliopoulos, the Xavier Riddle series follows the adventures of Xavier Riddle, his sister Yadina and their friend Brad. In each episode, the three face a problem and must turn to the Secret Museum to help them solve it. The Secret Museum allows the three friends to travel back in time to meet real-life historical figures when they were children.
The Learning Lab’s Lori Pringle put together the website where children will follow directions and answer questions to go on the virtual adventure. In the first part, participants can learn about Johann Sebastian Bach, Marie Curie, George Washington Carver, and Susan B. Anthony.
“Children are being asked to complete the scavenger hunt form and document their learning on social media using the hashtag #ShowWOUBWhatYouLearned,” said Pringle. “If you participate in all four parts of this virtual scavenger hunt, you will be entered to win special prizes from WOUB! We are looking forward to seeing what the participants learned, but most importantly, we want them to have fun.”
The scavenger hunt adventure will start on June 5. Any child can participate by going to: https://bit.ly/WOUBXavierScavengerHunt.
