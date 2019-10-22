WOUB Public Media is joining local community organizations in a public awareness campaign to promote National Estate Planning Awareness Week, Oct. 21-27.

Estate planning is one of the most overlooked areas of personal financial management. It’s been estimated that more than 120 million Americans do not have proper estate plans to protect themselves or their families in the event of sickness, accidents or untimely death. This circumstance can cause unnecessary expenses and financial hardships. Proper planning can help avoid these unintended consequences.

In 2008, Congress passed a resolution proclaiming the third week in October as National Estate Planning Awareness Week.

“Public television has long served as an advocate for financial literacy. Estate planning is a critical component of the financial health of most adults,” said WOUB General Manager Mark Brewer.

WOUB will recognize National Estate Planning Awareness Week by providing local residents a free personal estate planning booklet. The booklet will allow the user to start organizing their financial assets and thinking through their personal goals, in essence, getting their ducks in a row. Any person interested in receiving this booklet can simply request it at woub.org/ducks.

