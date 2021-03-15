Ethan Sands is preparing for graduation this May, but already knows he has a bright, sunny future. That’s because he was one of two people selected from across the country for a sports internship this summer at the LA Times.
“I’m truly excited,” said Sands. “This is an amazing opportunity.”
Sands says he learned about the internship from a friend he made while part of Ohio University’s Scripps Semester in DC program, who is now working at the newspaper. The paid internship is for 10 weeks and starts on May 17.
“I’ll be able to report on all sports areas,” said Sands. “The 2021 Olympics are taking place, and the regular staff reporters are heading to Toyoko to report on the Olympics. So, that will leave interns like me the opportunity to cover sports stories that happen at home in Los Angeles.”
Sands is a news and information major in the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Last year he was one of 16 college students from around the country selected for the Sports Journalism Institute (SJI) program.
“Sports journalism was not my first choice when I came to Ohio University,” said Sands. “I started as a psychology major. But I quickly realized that I wanted to do something I was passionate about. I knew if I could turn a hobby, like my interest in sports, into a job, then I’d be able to have a career I’m proud of.”
During his time at Ohio University, Sands has worked at both WOUB and The Post. He is serving as multimedia director at The Post, using the video and broadcast skills he learned at WOUB. Sands says he has been able to learn about all aspects of journalism – print, broadcast and online — and that experience helped him get the internship in LA.
“I would not be able to do anything I’m doing without my time at WOUB,” said Sands. “Getting into the journalism industry is hard. But taking hands-on opportunities to learn, while in school, helps you get your foot in the door. Getting your feet wet is the most important thing, and the connections you make in everything you’re doing is important during your time in college and after.”
