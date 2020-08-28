ATHENS, OH – WOUB Public Media’s Learning Lab is going to hold a virtual premiere screening of the new PBS Kids program "Elinor Wonders Why." The program is geared toward children who are in preschool (3 to 5 years old). The event is free and will be held on Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. You can RSVP for the screening here: https://www.learninglab.woub.org/elinor-wonders-why. Those who pre-register will receive gifts from Elinor and PBS Kids.
"Elinor Wonders Why" aims to encourage children to follow their curiosity, ask questions when they don’t understand and find answers using science inquiry skills. The main character Elinor, the most observant and curious bunny rabbit in Animal Town, will introduce kids to science, nature and community through adventures with her friends.
“We are very excited about this program for children in our region and decided to hold a virtual event so we could introduce the show to them in a safe way during the pandemic,” said WOUB Educational Services Manager Deborah Brewer.
The program will premiere on WOUB HD on Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m.
“Kids love to ask questions about how the world works,” said Linda Simensky, Vice President, Children’s Programming, PBS. “That’s what makes 'Elinor Wonders Why' such a perfect show for preschoolers. Kids will recognize themselves in Elinor’s boundless curiosity as she pursues the questions she wonders about – making observations and reveling in nature’s amazing answers.”
The stories in "Elinor Wonders Why" center around Elinor and her friends Ari, a funny and imaginative bat, and Olive, a perceptive and warm elephant. As kids explore Animal Town, they will meet all kinds of interesting, funny, and quirky characters, each with something to teach us about respecting others, the importance of diversity, caring for the environment and working together to solve problems. In each episode, Elinor models the foundational practices of science inquiry and engineering design – including her amazing powers of observation and willingness to ask questions and investigate. When she encounters something she doesn’t understand, like why birds have feathers or how tiny ants build massive anthills, she just can’t let it go until she figures it out. And in discovering the answers, Elinor often learns something about nature’s ingenious inventions and how they can connect to ideas in our designed world, and what it takes to live in a community. The show encourages children and parents to ask their own questions and experience the joy of discovery and understanding together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.