Jon Wulf has joined Ohio University Credit Union as a commercial loan originator. Wulf will assist small businesses with financing needs to grow and expand their companies. With five years of lending experience, he brings valuable knowledge that will benefit our area’s businesses.
Prior to moving to Athens, Wulf worked at Eagle Home Mortgage in Charlotte, North Carolina. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Texas Christian University.
The credit union offers a full suite of business banking solutions including, accounts, loans, credit cards, payment processing, accounting, and payroll services. Based at the credit union’s East State Street office, Wulf looks forward to serving Athens and the surrounding areas.
