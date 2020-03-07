The Yale Spizzwinks, an internationally-acclaimed a cappella group will be performing in Athens at the Church of the Good Shepherd at 7 p.m. on March 20, 2020. This performance is one of several stops on their current tour of the United States, Europe, and New Zealand. Come and experience an unforgettable night of music and humor, featuring Derek Demel, a 2017 graduate of Athens High School. The Spizzwinks have been entertaining audiences around the world since 1914. Tickets can be purchased online at spizzwinks.ticketbud.com or at the door. Prices are $5.00 (students), $10 (adults), and $25 (priority).
