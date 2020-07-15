Athens County YouthMOVE advocated for and received a $500 community grant from YouthMOVE Ohio. Youth participants in the organization determined they wanted to use the grant to assist My Sister’s Place (MSP).
They collaborated with MSP to understand what materials were currently most desired but in short supply. Additionally they wanted to do something to support kids, who receive help through MSP, are going through a challenging transition, and may have experienced trauma. Through collaboration with YouthMOVE Ohio, NAMI Ohio and Athens Family and Children First Council, YouthMOVE Athens was able to secure and donate the following items: stuffed animals, audio earbuds, book lights, colored pen sets, and manufactured as well as homemade journals and weekly planners.
During the pandemic, YouthMOVE Athens has been able to continue advocacy efforts using virtual platforms to help with the organization and implementation of state-wide YouthMOVE initiatives such as The Healthy at Home Challenge, Get Out and MOVE, and YouthMOVE Summer Zooms.
Summer Zooms began in June and will continue through August, offered Thursday and Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Youth ages 14-26 can attend sessions, hang with positive peers, and have fun. Those interested can access the link to the Summer Zoom sessions through the website: https://youthmoveohio.com.
YouthMOVE is a youth-driven organization dedicated to improving services and systems that support positive growth and development by uniting the voices of individuals who have lived experience in various youth-serving systems—including mental health, juvenile justice, special education, child welfare, homelessness, LGBTQ+, etc. M.O.V.E. stands for Motivating Others through Voices of Experience.
A goal of YouthMOVE Athens is to empower youth who have experience within these systems to transition successfully into adulthood to lead productive, meaningful lives. We know that the systems are complex and difficult to navigate, so the objective of YouthMOVE Athens is to educate, support, and involve youth across Athens County as well as collaborating with regional YouthMOVE chapters in Vinton and Meigs counties.
For more information or if you are a youth between the ages of 14-24 who would like to become involved, please visit our website at https://www.youthmoveathensohio.com.
My Sister's Place is a domestic violence program serving Athens, Hocking, and Vinton Counties. An 11-bed house provides emergency shelter to adults and kids and includes counseling, case management, transportation, and assistance with housing. A full-time court advocate assists clients with filing civil protection orders and provides court accompaniment and legal information. Outreach counseling is available in an office located off-site. All services are accessed through our 24/7 hotline at 1-800-443-3402.
