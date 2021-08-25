Grant Sims, 25, of Chillicothe and formerly of Athens, was sentenced Wednesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to a maximum of nearly 30 years in prison. Sims was found guilty by a jury last month on two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies.
During the trial, the Athens County Prosecutor Office presented evidence that Sims assaulted a woman in October 2018, after the two met at a bar. A second victim was attacked nearly a year later. After that incident, Sims stole the victim’s credit card and later used it to purchase personal items. A third woman also came forward to allege Sims raped her. The jury, however, did not issue a finding of guilt on that charge.
The jury deliberated for four hours before returning with the verdicts.
Athens County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Liz Pepper argued for the imposed maximum sentence citing the seriousness of the offenses, and the physical and psychological harm to the victims. She also noted the lack of remorse shown by Sims and overwhelming concern for his interests alone.
“It’s been all about what Grant Sims wants, not about anything else,” Pepper told the Court. “Grant Sims doesn’t think about what he’s done to these women. He doesn’t care. He isn’t remorseful. He only thinks about himself.”
She added that when Sims wanted the victims, he took them.
The victims in the case both addressed Sims and the court. The first said, “No means no. You know what you did. All you do is lie to people … You lie so much that you’ve convinced yourself you’ve done nothing wrong. You had no idea who I was at all, but you were so sick and twisted that all you cared about was yourself.”
“I used to be trusting of everyone but not anymore,” she concluded.
The other victim was adamant that Sims’ actions would not destroy her.
Despite struggling with depression and anxiety, and feeling uncomfortable staying on her own, she said, “I want it to be clear that you did not ruin my life. I’m still growing from this and learning how to deal with everything that happened, but you did not ruin my life. I don’t want you to have that satisfaction.”
The defense reasoned the lack of remorse by stating that Sims maintains his innocence and would appeal.
“I want to let the Court know and everybody in here know that I am innocent of these charges I’m being sentenced with today. I’m not capable of these things,” Sims said. “No matter what I’m sentenced to today, there’s nothing that nobody can do to take away the joy that God has given me.”
Judge Patrick Lang sentenced Sims to 11 years in prison on each count of rape to run consecutive to each other. The Reagan Tokes Act, made in honor of Ohio State University senior Reagan Tokes who was assaulted and murdered in 2017 by a career criminal and rapist, requires the option of an additional five and a half years be added to the sentence in this case. Lang also sentenced Sims on previous pleas of guilty on related charges of theft and identity fraud to 12 months each. Those sentences run concurrent to each other and consecutive to the rape sentences for a total maximum sentence of 23 and a half years to 29 years in prison.
Sims must register as a Tier III sex offender and is subject to five years of mandatory post-release control.
“I’m proud that justice has been served in this case and I commend the brave women in this case for stepping forward and showing the courage to confront their attacker,” Pepper said.
“Athens County and I are fortunate to have Liz Pepper and (Assistant Prosecutor) Glenn Jones handle sexual assault cases. The nature of these incidents inherently makes them difficult on all concerned parties but their dedication to protect for the public resulted in this outcome,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. “Grant Sims traumatized these women, but their bravery allowed for justice in this case.”
