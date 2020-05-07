A virtual meeting held Tuesday by the Athens County Commissioners with most of the county's elected officials resulted in several new steps that county employees and visitors will need to take when inside the county's buildings.
At a previous such meeting, it was agreed that the buildings would reopen on May 11 after having been closed since the Ohio Governor's stay at home order, issued in March. All employees will be required to have their temperatures taken before entering county facilities; employees and visitors will be required to wear masks; and plexiglass coverings are in the process of being supplied for the help desks.
New items the county's elected officials agreed upon included implementing hours for high-risk individuals, which will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Employees will still report to work at 8 a.m., allowing for time to screen employees for high temperatures and allow any excess fumes from the disinfectants to dissipate in common areas. County offices will also close at 4 p.m., allowing janitorial staff more time to clean the facilities.
At this week's elected official meeting, Don Gossel, director of the Athens County Emergency Management Agency, presented a draft checklist for department managers to keep in mind as employees come back to work in-person.
The checklist included measures such as maintaining six feet separation from others; requiring employees to stay home if symptomatic; performing daily health assessments; frequent disinfection of workstations and high-contact surfaces; and establishing a maximum capacity for the county's buildings.
Any employees who cannot wear masks for valid medical reasons will be told to stay home, as Gossel reasoned anyone with a medical reason to not wear such a face covering would also likely mean the individual is at high-risk of contracting COVID-19. He also noted that the employees, if they have been following guidelines, have been quaranting at home for two weeks.
"In my estimation, our employees are the safe part of this equation," he explained, noting that the unknown is the visitors entering each county building.
Some buildings will continue to operate as they have throughout the pandemic, including the Athens County Job and Family Services office in Millfield. Those employees will continue to distribute aid through a window and in-person meetings are encouraged to be scheduled over the phone.
Judge Robert Stewart asked during the Tuesday afternoon conference call if bringing additional cleaning staff on might be beneficial for the county, but Athens County Commission President Lenny Eliason noted that the county is also facing budget cuts.
"I'll see what we can do to afford to bring on extra cleaning people, but we're going to have to evaluate," Eliason said.
Commissioner Clerk, JoAnn Rockhold noted that although she has been attempting to order cleaning supplies in bulk for the county, available products are scarce. The county now has three sprayers that can be used to spray disinfectant in the buildings, allowing for a daily complete cleaning. However, items such as Clorox wipes are currently out of stock.
To help keep employees safe, anyone entering the Athens County Courthouse or the Courthouse Annex will enter through the Courthouse and be screened by the constables. Constables will check for a high temperature, masks and also ask three questions pertaining to the individual's recent travel, possible exhibition of symptoms and whether anyone they know has been exposed to the virus.
Other guidelines have been produced by ACEMA to be used if someone who is infected by COVID-19 is identified, as well as the legal enforcement of these regulations and guidelines.
Signage will also be printed, laminated and distributed to the county offices. The signs instruct visitors to "stop the spread of germs" by avoiding close contact; wearing a cloth covering over the mouth and nose; avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth; washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water; disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces; and staying home when you are sick except for medical care.
