Debra Lester

COLUMBUS – Debra J. Lester, 67, of Columbus, passed peacefully on June 10, at Mount Carmel Grove City.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Alva and Mary Lester, and brother Richard.

Debra is survived by her only son, Andrew (Natalie) Abram, and beloved granddaughters Mikayla and Avery.

She worked for several years in Activities at Scioto Community Nursing Home, where she formed close friendships with colleagues and residents.

A private memorial will be held in her honor at a later date.

