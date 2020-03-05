This week I was afforded the pleasure of accompanying a group of students from Aurora University in Illinois as they toured the county. The group was in town to volunteer on their spring break with Good Works, Inc. Keith Wasserman, Good Works founder/executive director, led the tour.
The tour took us from Athens to the Millfield Mine disaster site, from there we visited Glouster and ended with a slice of pie at Bonnie’s.
At the Millfield Mine site we discussed the history of the extraction industry in the area. The students learned the history of mining towns, how they operated, and how disasters like what happened at Millfield helped shape safety precautions that protect workers today.
Seeing the size of Millfield you can see the profound loss that happened when 82 men were lost in a single day. A few of the students pointed out that on the memorial there are clear family units listed. As we drove the quiet streets it was easy – yet difficult – to imagine each old home in Millfield filled with grieving widows, mothers and sons, as they were in 1930.
History has a way of leaving it’s mark on an area. Sometimes it’s a memorial sign along the road, other times it’s the perception of the visitor to the area who conjures specters out of houses.
History can also be felt in the way an area changes over time. I discussed this with the students over a delicious slice of peanut butter pie and coffee at Bonnie’s. Wasserman told us of the history of Glouster and showed us the mural that depicts said history.
Knowing I was from Michigan, one of the students brought up Detroit. Athens, Detroit and other areas that have seen hard times often have similar aspects. Both Athens and Detroit were thriving places of industry at one point in their timelines. Similarly, both felt the effects of when those industries left. They may both have issues to be addressed, however, both are thriving in new ways.
When faced with hard times, there is often no other option but to be creative. I see that in Athens. I see many new businesses that are popping up and I see people making use of the resources that they have. I’ve been told about the thriving food product industry that is growing in Athens, as well as a growing arts culture.
Most of all, I see the pride that people have in Athens. I have yet to speak with someone who hates or thinks poorly of this area. I’ve only heard about the good, the things that people want to change, and what people are proud to keep the same.
This fierce sense of ownership of the area, and refusal to let their heritage of go is what reminds me most of Detroit. The two cities are one in the same, just on slightly different population scales.
Thank you to Good Works for inviting me on the tour, and thank you to the AU students for the insightful conversations. It was a wonderful and eye-opening experience.
If you have any suggestions for what I should check out in Athens County next, email me at kthorne@athensmessenger.com.
****
The views and opinions expressed in this editorial do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Athens Messenger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.