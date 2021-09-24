Dirty Girl Coffee, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development and the Athens County Economic Development Council, has announced the company is investing at least $149,958 to renovate a building on High Street in Glouster where it will expand its coffee roasting operation.
A $50,000 grant was provided through the JobsOhio Inclusion Grant program, which supports smaller businesses in economically distressed areas and with owners in traditionally disadvantaged groups. The program requires new job creation and capital investment and business activity in an eligible sector such as manufacturing, distribution or technology.
Dirty Girl Coffee is a producer and wholesaler of craft roasted coffee, supplying restaurants, bars and coffee shops and selling retail coffee at dirtygirlcoffee.com. The company was established in 2015 by Jane Cavarozzi and Kara Tripp as a home-based business. Steady sales growth and a positive reputation have resulted from an emphasis on making responsibly-sourced quality coffee and applying their social mission to promote women’s economic progress in Appalachia.
The new location is a historic two-story building on High Street in Glouster, where Dirty Girl will install roasting equipment, its packaging and shipping operation, product development, and company offices. The location will also offer a walk-up counter for retail beverage sales. The company plans to create five new jobs as a result of their growth.
"We are so excited to start this new journey,” said Cavarozzi. “This project will give us the opportunity to expand our operational capabilities and create jobs right here in Glouster, Ohio.”
The expansion allows Dirty Girl Coffee to connect more closely with their community through their retail presence. “We believe when women thrive, communities thrive,” said Cavarozzi. “We are hoping to use this space to have a greater impact on women's economic progress and facilitate our revitalization goals in Glouster."
In addition, the nonprofit Glouster Revitalization Organization is studying the feasibility of redeveloping the historic Knights of Pythias Building at 106 High Street, which it acquired in July of this year.
GRO is in the process of engaging architectural services for code review, bid documents, and construction administration. OhioSE is providing a $10,000 grant to support the cost of the study.
GRO will consider various uses for the three story building, depending on their cost and community needs. Future uses under consideration include a small business incubator for local food vendors, co-working space, and a community meeting facility.
GRO has also received support from the Finance Fund in the form of an economic development grant and is seeking to partner with a wide array of community impact organizations as they plan and implement the redevelopment project.
“Glouster has a proud history, and we commend the local entrepreneurs investing to revitalize the downtown and create jobs,” said Mike Jacoby, OhioSE President. “Ohio Southeast Economic Development and JobsOhio are happy to be able to help.”
The 9,000 square foot building was originally home to the local Knights of Pythias fraternal organization. It has been occupied by various businesses over the years but has been vacant since the 1990’s.
Jane Cavarozzi also serves as the GRO Board President. "GRO is working to revitalize Glouster back to the vibrant community it once was,” she said. “Our approach (and motto) is ‘One building at a time.’ Our goal is to create venues for small business by renovating buildings like the Knights of Pythias, creating a strong foundation in which small business can get an affordable start, gain the coaching and guidance needed to be viable, to grow and to succeed."
“The Glouster Revitalization Organization has already done so much for the Glouster Community,” said Mollie Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the Athens County Economic Development Council. “Dirty Girl Coffee’s revitalization project is a continuation of that great work and the ACEDC is proud to serve as a liaison alongside OhioSE between Dirty Girl and the JobsOhio Inclusion Grant.”
