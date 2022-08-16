NELSONVILLE — A group of devoted Nelsonville High School graduates are calling on their fellow alumni to help them raise the money to fund a memorial park.
NELSONVILLE — A group of devoted Nelsonville High School graduates are calling on their fellow alumni to help them raise the money to fund a memorial park.
According to NHS graduate, Jon Flowers, this project will be entitled, the “Nelsonville High School Greyhound Memorial Park,” and will be located across from Fayette Street near the Nelsonville Commons, which used to be the site of the old high school.
The fundraising goal of this project os $30,000. Currently, Flowers and his fellow alumni members have raised roughly $6,000.
Flowers elaborated that, “we’re building this park in memory of our alma mater- Nelsonville High School — which closed in 1976.” He added, “an old house that was on the property has been torn down, most of the cement for walkways has been poured. We’ve also set up a flag pole and a gazebo we ordered should be here by Friday-so this project is definitely moving forward.”
He added, “Now all we need to do is keep reaching out to graduates from NHS to help us raise the money to see this project through.”
Flowers noted that one of the ways money is being raised is by selling raffle tickets that offer each contestant the chance to win an original Ohio State quilt handmade by Marty Howe Gail.
Raffle tickets are two for $5, or five tickets for $10. The winner will be announced August 20 on the last day of the Parade of the Hills, To find out more information about how to enter this raffle call 740-300-2951.
In addition, Flowers said that an account has been set up at Nelsonville Home & Savings Bank located at 9 W. Columbus Street in Nelsonville to accept donations. He specified that “anyone who wants to make a donation by writing a check just needs to specify that the money is going to the Nelsonville Greyhound Park.”
Flowers also established a GoFundMe page to raise money for this cause. He said, “to find the page all you need to do is go to the GoFundMe site and type “Nelsonville Greyhound Park” in the search box.”
Thus far, the parks GoFundMe page has raised $900.
Flowers expressed that, “I’m so happy to say that this park is really bringing people together for a great cause that’s going to benefit the entire community.”
To find out more information about the Nelsonville High School Greyhound Memorial Park, contact Jon Flowers at 740-707-2731.
