Harness Racing Highlights Weekend Events at Fairgrounds
While the rides don’t start at the Athens County Fair until Monday, harness racing will take center stage Friday and Saturday. The fair opens Friday at noon with the Jr. Fair Booth set-up from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pari-Mutual harness racing kicks off at the grandstand Friday at 5 p.m. and at noon on Saturday. Admission those two days is $5. For a preview of this year’s event and a detailed schedule, check Saturday’s edition of The Athens Messenger. The gates open on Saturday at 8 a.m.
Trimble Township Receives Money for Water Improvements
Trimble Township was among several Ohio communities The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) awarded $2.6 million through low interest loans to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements for Ohioans.
For the month of July, the Authority funded six projects that will provide improvements and replace aging infrastructure. The awarded projects received an interest rate ranging from 2.74% to 3.65%.
The Trimble Township Wastewater Treatment District in is receiving $20,400.00 at 3.65% for 5 years for the development of a preliminary engineering report to evaluate alternatives for improving ammonia removal at the District’s wastewater treatment plant to achieve compliance with permit limits.
This Day in History
On this day, August 4, 2007, the U.S. space probe Phoenix was launched and a year later it landed on Mars. Among its most important discoveries was the existence of water ice beneath the planet’s surface.
