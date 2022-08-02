Attorneys for an Athens County couple have filed a civil complaint and temporary restraining order to stop the use of petrochemicals to repair Dutch Creek Road and other roads within a mile radius of their home.
Plaintiffs Cynthia and Robert Madej, who live on Dutch Creek Road, list county Engineer Jeff Maiden and County Commissioners Lenny Eliason, Charlie Adkins and Chris Chmiel as defendants in the complaint filed in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
The Madejs are represented by attorneys David Ball and Fazeel Khan. Ball is with Rosenberg & Ball Co., LPA, in Granville, while Khan is with Haynes, Kessler, Myers and Postalakis Inc., in Worthington.
During the July 26 Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board approved a contact between the engineer's office and Shelly Company to chip and seal Dutch Creek Road. The company also did work on other nearby county roads — County Road 34/Mush Run Road, County Road 36/Hopper Ridge Road and County Road 26/North Peach Ridge Road.
In the complaint, Cynthia Madej is “substantially impaired by a disability that makes her extremely sensitive to petrochemicals, including asphalt. Every time Defendant Jeff Maiden, the county engineer, directs his crews to use asphalt and other petroleum products on roads within approximately one mile of the Madej house, she suffers from severe reactions that exacerbate her impairments and her ability to engage in major life activities and enjoy her home."
The lawsuit claims says that Maiden should reasonably accommodate Cynthia Madej, whose disabilities include chemical sensitivity, by using available alternatives at a comparable cost.
“There are alternative road treatment methods that do not use asphalt products yet are just as effective in maintaining roads. … These products would substantially decreases the impact on Plaintiff Cynthia Madej’s disability and allow her to participate equally in many life activities," the complaint says.
According to court documents, the Madejs are seeking:
- A temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction and permeant injunction against county officials from discriminating again the Madejs by applying petroleum-based products on the roads within a one-mile radius of their home.
- A restraining order or injunction requiring the defendants, county employees who have direct contact with the public, and all employees of the engineer’s and commissioners’ offices to attend disability accommodation training and to develop and implement a process providing prompt and requitable resolution of complaints for disability accommodation requests.
- A restraining order or injunction for the county to develop written procedures to inform interested people with disabilities how to access the county’s programs, services and activities and how to request reasonable accommodations.
- A restraining order or injunction preventing the engineer’s office or anyone under contract with them to apply any road surfacing, maintenance products or dust-control treatment that would harm Cynthia Madej within a more-mile radius of their home.
- A restraining order or injunction that requires the removal of the 200 tons of asphalt applied to North Peach Ridge Road in June 2022.
- A restraining order or injunction that makes the county maintain parts of Dutch Creek Road using established engineering standards applicable to maintain low-volume roads without the use of petrochemical materials and requiring Maiden to consult a specialist to ensure suitable practices are employed that will maintain the road in good condition for all uses.
- A restraining order or injunction requiring the engineer’s office to provide advance notice no less than three business days of any minor work and no less than 30 days for later or extended road work within a one-mile radius of the Madejs’ home unless it is an emergency response. In those cases, the engineer must inform the Madejs as soon as possible.
- Damages in excess of $25,000, attorney’s fees and any other relief that the court determine to be warranted.
The Madejs have sued the county before to prevent similar work on Dutch Creek Road.
In a ruling issued in February 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit affirmed a lower court’s decision from Oct. 17, 2018, that resulted in a dismissal with prejudice (meaning permanently) of the Madejs’ claims.
As previously reported by The Messenger, the Madejs pursued a lawsuit against Maiden in U.S. District Court in an attempt to prevent him from using chip-and-seal paving near their home on Dutch Creek Road.
The Madejs claimed that asphalt would harm Cynthia Madej because she suffers from multiple chemical sensitivities and other health problems. In October 2018, a district court ruled that medical testimony from her doctors and an expert witness was not admissible. The judge issued a summary judgment in favor of Maiden, which the Madejs appealed to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
