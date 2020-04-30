Employees needed by Census
The deadline for households to complete the 2020 Census is a little more than six months away and the U.S. Census Bureau is actively recruiting people in southern Ohio to fill open jobs in the following counties: Athens, Belmont, Licking, Monroe, Noble, Muskingum.
The open positions are Census Field Supervisor and Enumerator/Census Taker. The pay range is $14.00 to $21.50 per hour. The jobs are temporary and have flexible hours. Wages earned for temporary and part-time U.S. Census positions do not affect Medicaid or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
To apply, visit 2020census.gov/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020 and select option 3 for more information. Applicants can also call the South Point Area Census Office (740) 442-6138. Those who are being considered for a position will receive a telephone interview. If offered a job, they will receive instructions on next steps via email.
Applicants will need to complete paperwork online and make an appointment to get fingerprinted for the background check. Once they are offered the job, there will be a period of time before their start date to allow time for the background clearance process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.