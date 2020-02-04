KENT – Eric Cooper, of Athens, graduated from Kent State University with an Associates of Arts degree in Communication and Information. Kent State University conferred degrees to Fall graduates during commencement exercises on Dec. 13 and 14 in the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center on the Kent Campus. The university awarded 680 associate degrees, 1540 bachelor’s degrees and 359 graduate degrees to students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.