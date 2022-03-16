ATHENS— Ohio University will participate in the statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday, March 23.
The University’s outdoor communication system will broadcast the drill at 9:50 a.m. as part of the state’s Severe Weather Awareness Week.
“Following a severe weather outbreak that impacted the Athens campus community in 2010, meteorology students and faculty worked with Ohio University emergency management staff to help better prepare everyone when severe weather strikes. This included adding weather radios across key locations and a partnership with the National Weather Service Office in Charleston, WV. Routine testing of our communication systems is a vital part of this plan which ensures the safety and security of people and property should we encounter severe weather again,” Ryan Fogt, professor of meteorology and director of the Scalia Laboratory for Atmospheric Analysis, said.
Athens County and the home counties of OHIO’s regional campuses have seen tornado and straight-line wind damage in the past. Tornado season is generally April through July, though they have been known to strike throughout the year, including the fall 2010 event.
It’s important to have a tornado plan at home, as well, and families should hold tornado drills. It’s also helpful to understand the difference between a tornado watch, when weather conditions indicate a tornado is possible, and a warning, which is when a tornado has actually been sighted or indicated by weather radar.
