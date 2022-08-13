Local naturalist, Pat Quackenbush, took Athens County Fair attendees under his wing Wednesday to teach them all about two local birds of prey.
Entitled, “Birds of Prey,” Quackenbush’s educational program at the NR Building started off at 10:30 a.m with him explaining the difference between a pet and a bird of prey — or raptor.
He explained how, unlike cats and dogs, raptors are natural predators who can take care of themselves and don’t need to rely on human beings for their survival.
Next, Quackenbush introduced audience members to Dragon, a 16-year-old female red-tail hawk who currently resides at the Hocking College Nature Center, located at 3377 Hocking Parkway, Nelsonville.
He explained how predators such as hawks survive by eating creatures that are smaller then they are — such as mice, rats, snakes and rabbits.
Then, Quackenbush detailed how hawks need to consume four to five mice a day in order to avoid starvation. However, a female hawk with at least four nestlings to feed, would need to hunt down 25 to 30 mice in order to provide for her entire family.
Although hawks are diligent hunters, Quackenbush noted that while they’re hunting, 75% of the time they actually miss their intended prey.
Next, he introduced the audience to Olive, a barn owl who also resides at the HC Nature Center. Quackenbush began by bringing everyone’s attention to how soft Olive’s feathers were. He deciphered that her feathers needed to have such a delicate texture in order for her to be able to fly without making a sound.
Hence, being able to fly silently makes barn owls better able to sneak up on any unsuspecting prey.
While barn owls are known for having excellent eyesight, Quackenbush pointed out that they also have an excellent set of ears. He detailed how, “barn owls hearing is so clear and precise that they can pinpoint sounds from a half a mile away.”
So, why exactly do owls make a hooting sound?
According to Quackenbush, “owls make this sound primarily as a way to announce to other owls that certain territories belong to them.”
He specified that, “If you’re out at night and hear two owls hooting at one another, what they’re really doing is having a yelling match.”
Quackenbush closed the program by detailing the quality of care both Dragon and Olive receive at the HC Nature Center. He stated, “Despite what some people might assume, for these birds living in captivity isn’t a bad thing.”
He elaborated how, “Unlike raptors who live in the wild, these birds get regular checkups and don’t have to hunt for food on a daily basis.”
Albany resident, Marsha Kott, attended the Birds of Prey presentation. She found it,”very informative and educational.” Kott added, “I really liked the way he (Quackenbush) took the time to take questions from the children in the audience.”
Since 2021, Quackenbush has been the program manager for the Parks & Museum Education Program at Hocking College. This program is designed to teach students about wildlife management, animal handling and how to interpret local history. After graduation, they will be qualified to educate park, zoo and museum guests through hands-on presentations and living history-based programs.
Anyone needing more information about Hocking College’s Parks and Museum Education Program can visit the following link: https://www.hocking.edu/parks-and-museum-education.
The Hocking College Nature Center was developed to serve as a learning lab for students in the college’s School of Natural Resources. Conceived and almost entirely built by HC students, the HCNC also holds educational programs and hosts activities such as guided nature hikes and face-to-face animal encounters that are open to the public.
To find out more information about the Hocking College Nature Center call 740-753-6080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.