The search for a permanent space for the Athens Farmers Market has continued through the chillier months, and now the groups organizing the search have announced a forum for community members to weigh in.
The forum will be held in a drop-in style at the Athens Community Center in room BC from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2020. It will be hosted by the Project for Public Spaces and ACEnet, and is a followup to a conversation and workshop held in late September.
For many years, the Farmers Market has been held in the parking lot of the Market on State on Saturday mornings, and Wednesday mornings during the warmer months. The new location being considered is at the Athens Community Center, with two areas at that location available for the market.
The two locations are either the parking lot under the solar panels, on the east end of the campus, or in the current dog park area, on the west end of the campus. If the market moves into the dog park area, the park would be moved to the east end of the campus near the bike path.
Several cons were noted if the dog park was selected as the new location, including the loss of a dog park would be a blow to the residents who live in the area, and there are some scent issues with the wastewater treatment plant which is located just up the bike path.
However, use of the parking lot also had its pros and cons, including loss of parking space for Community Center patrons, but the access to electricity was considered a positive asset.
“We’ve been involved in a partnership since 2004 with the city of Athens and the Athens Farmers Market, and many numerous other stakeholders throughout our community,” said Leslie Schaller, director of programs at ACEnet, in September. “This has been a long journey ... in terms of finding a possible, permanent location for our farmers market.”
The USDA grant that funds the partnership between ACEnet, the city and the Farmers Market will “wrap up” near the end of the year, Schaller said at the time, and the Athens Farmers Market Association with ACEnet have been looking closely at the Community Center campus as the deadline for the funding approaches.
During the course of the September workshop, participants toured the site and evaluated the grounds, before meeting back in groups to discuss findings and brainstorm ideas to be presented to the other groups.
Questions about the upcoming forum should be addressed to Madelyn Brewer at madelyb@acenetworks.org.
