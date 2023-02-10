The Federal Hocking Athletic Boosters held their 17th annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony back on Jan. 27 with five new entries this year.
Evan B. Garrett
Evan is a 2007 graduate of Federal Hocking High School and is the son of Brian and Connie Garrett of Guysville.
Evan currently resides in Green Valley with Kate Lawrence and their son, Bryson.
Following graduation, Evan attended Lake Erie College and played on the basketball team for the Lake Erie Storm.
While at Federal Hocking, Evan participated in Basketball for 4 years, in Track for 4 years and in Football for 2 years.
In Basketball, Evan was a 3 year Varsity Letter recipient, All Tri-Valley Conference as a junior and a senior. 2nd Team Southeast Ohio Athletic District as a junior. In 2007, Evan achieved Tri-Valley Conference Most Valuable Player, 1st Team Southeast Ohio Athletic District and Player-of-the-Year, All-Ohio Team, Selected to the Ohio North-South All Star game, as well as selected to the WV-Ohio All Star game. Evan represented Team Ohio in the Australia World Tourney.
In Track, Evan was a 4 year letterman, set 200 Meter run records at various Tri-Valley Conference meets and was a member of the Federal Hocking record-holding 4 x 200 relay team.
In Football, Evan earned Varsity Letters in his Junior and Senior years and was a member of the 2007 Tri-Valley Conference — Hocking Division Champs.
Nathaniel R. Watson
Nathaniel is a 1991 graduate of Federal Hocking High School, where he was the Senior Class Vice President and on the Student Council. Nathaniel is the son of Patricia Watson of near Amesville and the late Jim Watson.
Following graduation, Nataniel graduated from Ohio University with a Degree in Sports Management in 2002.
Nathaniel currently resides in Waverly, Ohio with his wife, Lori.
While at Federal Hocking, Nathaniel participated in Basketball, Golf and Baseball.
In Basketball, Nathaniel received a Varsity Letter his junior and senior years. His Senior Year, the Lancers won the TVC (the 1st time since 1973) and all starting five players averaged double figures.
The team itself averaged 94.5 points per game with an average win of 15 points. Nathaniel averaged a double-double his senior year, 20.5 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game. His senior year, he led the team in points (456) blocks (30) and rebounds (229). He was part of the team that set a record with most points in a game with 118 vs. Belpre on 1/29/1991.
That year the team was ranked as high as 7th in the state and finished at 8th in the last AP Poll. Nathaniel was All TVC, 1st Team All-District and 2nd team All-Ohio his Senior year.
In Golf, Nathaniel received Varsity letters his sophomore, junior and senior years and was 2nd team all-TVC his Senior year.
In Baseball, he received Varsity letters his junior and senior years.
Ryan A. McCune
Ryan is a 2007 graduate of Federal Hocking High School and the son of Montgomery and Melissa McCune.
Ryan currently lives in Belpre with his wife, Breanna and their children, Lillian and Tanner. He works as a Physician Assistant at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Following graduation, Ryan served four years in the U.S. Army as a member of the 1st Ranger Battalion and deployed three times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and once in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he was awarded the Amy Commendation medal for valor in combat. His military awards include the Combat Infantryman badge, Parachutist badge and Ranger tab.
After ending his time in the service, he attended Ohio University where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Physiology and a Master’s in Physician Assistant Practice.
While at Federal Hocking, Ryan was a member of the Football and Baseball teams for all four years.
In Football, Ryan played cornerback and outside linebacker.
In his junior and senior year, the team won the TVC and achieved the two best records in school history with 7-3 and 9-1, respectively. In 2006 they became the first team to play in the state playoffs. Ryan was named All TVC and All Athens County, his junior year in 2006.
In Baseball, Ryan played left and center field. During his high school career, the team won the TVC three times. Ryan was named All TVC two times.
Ashton E. Cale Parsons
Ashton is a 2014 graduate of Federal Hocking High School, where she was Valedictorian of her class. She is the daughter of Todd and Beckie Cale.
Following graduation, Ashton attended Ohio University where she graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication studies. Ashton currently resides in Coolville with her husband, Shawn and works at Ohio University as a IT Project manager. Ashton and Shawn are expecting their first child in May.
While at Federal Hocking, Ashton participated in Volleyball, Basketball and Softball all four years of high school. She was on the TVC All Academic Honor Roll for all years of eligibility for all three sports. Ashton also received the national Scholar/Athlete Award from the United States Army Reserve, her senior year.
As a three-sport, year-round athletes, Ashton credits many of her professional attributes to her participation in sports. She learned a lot about leadership, self-discipline, goal setting, teamwork and so much more that has helped her be successful in her career.
In Volleyball, Ashton was named All TVC her junior and senior year, and 1st Team All-District her senior year. Her team also won a sectional Title her Senior year, the first after a 5-year lull.
In Basketball, she received Division III All-TVC her junior year and special mention her senior year. Her freshman year, she played on the Varsity team of only five girls, coined the “iron5” by the media As her first taste of sports in high school, this experience certainly established her mindset for the rest of her high school career. She learned about perseverance, hard work and maintaining a positive mindset through turbulent times.
In Softball, Ashton was named All-TVC all four years. All-District Honorable Mention her sophomore year and received the Scholar Athlete Award from the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association her junior year. She was well known in the conference as an accomplished pitcher and power-hitter, with a batting average at or above .500 for most of her high school career. Her most memorable game was against undefeated Wahama, her junior year, where she had two home runs and seven RBI, pitching a complete game and only allowing one run, with a final score of 11-1. That year, her team tied the school record for wins in a season at 16 and won the first Sectional title in Federal Hocking Softball history.
Destiny Tabler
Destiny is a 2017 graduate of Federal Hocking High School and the daughter of Mindy Tabler (Josh Harris) and John Gibson (Kayla Gifford).
Following graduation, Destiny attended Hocking College and then transferred and attended The Ohio School of Phlebotomy where she obtained a degree/certification in Medical Assisting. Currently, Destiny is working at Oakview Dermatology.
While at Federal Hocking, Destiny participated in Basketball all 4 years, Cross Country for 2 years, Track for one year and Softball for one year.
In Basketball, Destiny was named All-TVC for during her sophomore, junior and senior years. She was voted 2nd Team All-District her junior year and 1st Team All-District her senior year. She played in the District 13 All-Star game and was a member of the team that won a Sectional Championship during her senior year of 2016-2017 season. On February 4, 2017, Destiny scored her 1,000th career Point. During all four years of high school, she also participated in AAU Basketball and Fall Ball with the Lady Dragons AAU Team.
In Cross Country, Destiny participated during her freshman and sophomore year.
In Track, she participated during her freshman year.
In Softball, Destiny participated during her senior year.
