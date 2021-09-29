2021 Federal Hocking Homecoming Court

Front Row (L-R): Brennah Jarvis, Mikinzi Ollom, Rylee Moore, Hallee Chapman, Makynlee Baker, Addison Jackson. Back Row (L-R): Aryah Newman, Gavin Ratliff, Gaige McVey, Lane Smith, Iden Miller, Tariq Cottrill

Kamren Stevens and Adrian Torres are not pictured.

Federal Hocking will be hosting the Millersport Lakers on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen will take place during the pre–game ceremonies. The homecoming parade will begin at 5:45 p.m.

