Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, April 24
10:12 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Circle Drive for a report that a male struck another male in the head with a club. Deputies found probable cause to charge the suspect with Felonious Assault.
11:47 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to 32 Converse Street in reference of damage to a vehicle. Deputies spoke with a Mike Foit JR. who advised that some time in the night someone had cut the side wall of his truck tire. The truck was parked at the side of C-D's carryout. Foit advised that he has had issues with this in the past. A cut was seen in the driver side rear tire. No suspects at this time
10:45 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to 111 E. First Street, in The Plains, in reference to a vehicle being entered. Victim advised that sometime in the past few days, someone had entered his unlocked car and left a flashlight and an old pair of house shoes. He stated that he had new shoes in a box and that they were gone. His glove box was also entered. Victim could not tell what day or when his car was entered, due to he is not driving much right now. Last time he used the car was this past Tuesday, April 21. Left was a pair of blue house shoes and a LED flashlight. No damage was done to the vehicle.
4:28 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Lee Township for a report of a dispute. Deputies found that one of the parties was struck in the face, but he did not wish to pursue charges. No further action needed.
8:39 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were requested by Glouster Fire to respond to a large open burn near a residence on Old Route 78. Deputies took a report of the incident and are referring it to an environmental deputy for review.
10:46 a.m., Chauncey—Deputies were dispatched on a report of a Domestic Dispute. Upon arriving on scene it was found the male left the scene in a vehicle that was located at a residence on Sycamore Street. Deputies obtained permission from the homeowner to search the residence for the male and located two males that was hiding in the rafters of the residence. Jason C. Cunningham, 41, was located and arrested on warrants and additional charges from the Athens County Sheriff's Office. Also located was Mark D. Young, 35, who was found to have warrants for his arrest. Both males were transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
10:27 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Route 691 for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
Saturday, April 25
7:10 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a dispute on Monserat Ridge. Parties were separated and advised not to have further contact with each other, or criminal charges will be filed.
3:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to two males fighting at the car wash. The males fled prior to law enforcement arrival. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the described males. No further action at this time.
11:23 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to a 4th Street on an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene deputies located an open door and checked the residence. Deputies secured the residence and returned to patrol.
1:09 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to an activated residential alarm on W. Bailey Road. Upon arriving on scene, the homeowners were home and it was found they was having issues with the alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:08 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Beech Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
10:05 a.m., Nelsonville — A resident of Perry Ridge Road reported that an ex-girlfriend stole his keys out of a vehicle and will not return them. A report was taken.
6:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lodi Township for a report of a vehicle obstructing the roadway. Deputies were unable to make contact with the owner of the vehicle and the vehicle was towed.
Sunday, April 26
11:31 a.m., Nelsonville —Deputies responded to a disabled vehicle parked on York Twp. Fire Department property. A note was left on the vehicle by the driver, stating they would return to get vehicle. At the request of the Chief, a four hour abandoned vehicle notification was placed on the vehicle.
Deputies were called to Madison Street, in Glouster, for a report of a dispute. The caller advised that they could hear the neighbors arguing. Deputies made contact with a male who stated that he and his cousin were in an argument over the phone. The male stated that he was leaving and going to stay at a family members house for the evening. Units returned to patrol.
2:06 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to East Main Street in regards to a male in a back yard holding a rifle. Deputies made contact with the caller who advised that the male subject had a rifle and pointed it toward their residence. The caller pointed out the residence where the suspect went. Deputies then made contact at that residence with two teenager boys. The boys had recently got an air rifle and was outside playing with it. Deputies inspected the weapon and confirmed it was an air rifle.
12:05 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies were called to Euclid Ave, in Buchtel, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with a male, who advised that he was waiting on his girlfriend to meet him at that location. While deputies were speaking with the male the girlfriend arrived and the two left the area. Units returned to patrol.
4:33 a.m., Athens — Deputies were on patrol when they observed a vehicle parked on United Lane in Athens, with a male who appeared to be passed out.Deputies made contact with the driver who stated that he pulled over to take a nap. Deputies did not observe any signs of impairment. Deputies returned to patrol.
Monday, April 27
Deputies assisted the Vinton County Sheriff's Office, in reference to a missing person. Deputies checked location in Athens County with negative contact.
Athens Police Department
Friday, April 24
11:18 a.m. — Officers took a report from a South side resident concerning a package taken from outside his apartment, as well as his vehicle. About $150 of items were estimated taken.
1:59 p.m. — Officers took a report from a second South side resident who reported her car was entered overnight and items were taken. The items taken or damaged amounted to an estimated $380.
5:22 p.m. — Officers took a report of a theft from a vehicle at 57 Central Avenue. There are no suspects at this time.
Sunday, April 26
6:30 p.m. — Officers responded to Kroger for a shoplifting complaint. About $390 of merchandise was reported taken.
Nelsonville Police Department
