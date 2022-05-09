May 6
9:20 a.m. - Deputies responded to Greens Run Road, Glouster, after a caller reported his garage had been broken in to. This case remains under investigation.
10:38 a.m. - Deputies responded to Monserat Ridge Road in Millfield for a dispute. Deputies separated both parties and advised them to cease contact with each other. No further action was needed.
11:03 a.m. - Deputies responded to Ohio Avenue in The Plains for a trespass complaint. The complainant stated people have been walking through her yard and littering. A report was taken, and deputies advised the complainant to call back if the individuals returned.
11:17 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Diamond Brick Road in Nelsonville for a well-being check on a juvenile. Deputies made contact with the juvenile and determined that the child was safe.
11:51 a.m. - Deputies responded to Alderman Road in Millfield for a report of a burglary. The complainant stated someone had broken into her home while she was away and ransacked the residence. A report was taken.
3:13 p.m. - Deputies responded to Old U.S Route 33 in Shade for a residential alarm activation. Deputies made contact with the homeowner at the residence and found that it was a false alarm.
3:40 p.m. - A tenant on Lexington Avenue, Chauncey, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report their landlord was attempting to have their property removed. A deputy responded and spoke with both parties involved. The incident was resolved on scene.
3:49 p.m. - Deputies responded to Selby Road, Athens, in reference to an open line 9-1-1 call. On scene, deputies made contact with a man who stated that everything was fine and that the call was made by accident. No further action needed.
4:29 p.m. - A parent from Lightner Road, Guysville, reported their child did not return home from school. The child was located by deputies at a friend's house shortly after the report was called in to the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
5:57 p.m. - Deputies received a call of an alarm activation on Red Dog Road, Glouster. While en route, the homeowner called and advised dispatch that the alarm was an accident.
6 p.m. - Deputies responded to Carol Lane, The Plains, in reference to a verbal dispute. Deputies spoke to both parties and advised them to separate.
6:25 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Maple Lane in The Plains for a patrol request. Units patrolled the area but did not observe any criminal activity.
6:39 p.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey for a well-being check on a female. After deputies arrived on scene, they found that the female was deceased and notified her family. The Athens County Coroner's Office responded and found that the death was from natural causes.
8:31 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Lemaster Road in Athens for a report of an active alarm. Deputies checked the residence and found it to be secure.
9:14 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office patrolled the North Plains Road area of The Plains for an individual, per a request from the Athens Police Department. Units were unable to locate the individual.
10:09 p.m. - Deputies spoke with a woman who stated that her 16-year-old daughter had gone out after being told not to. Deputies suggested that the woman go pick up her daughter, which she did. No further action needed.
11:01 p.m. The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Madison Street in Glouster for a report of a disorderly male. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate the individual. Units resumed patrol.
May 7
8:08 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Madison Street in Stewart for a well-being check. Upon arrival, deputies located the individual and requested Athens County EMS (ACEMS) to the residence. The individual was transported for additional medical treatment.
11:52 a.m. - Deputies received a theft report from a residence on Fossil Rock Road. Athens. A report was taken.
1:25 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Penn Street in Glouster for a report of a car horn going off in the area for an extended period of time. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the source or any unusual activity.
1:57 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to West Belpre Pike, Coolville, for a dumping complaint. Deputies located the dump site and possible identifying information. A report was completed, and an investigation is pending.
3:46 p.m. - Deputies spoke with a woman over the phone in reference to a missing person complaint. Shortly after the call ended, deputies were able to make contact with the missing person. No further action was needed.
6:30 p.m. - A motorist traveling on State Route 56, New Marshfield, observed a suspicious male walking along the roadside. The motorist attempted to speak to the male to ask if he needed help, but the male did not respond. The caller advised dispatchers that the male had also been seen walking earlier in the day. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact.
7:17 p.m. - Deputies responded to Subway in Albany in reference to a reported drug deal. Deputies made contact with the suspects and determined the call to be unfounded. No further action was needed.
7:52 p.m. - Deputies received a call about a suspicious person in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to make contact with the man.
8:10 p.m. - A caller from the New Marshfield area contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report his car had been vandalized. A deputy filed a report, and this case is under further investigation.
9:44 p.m. - Deputies responded to Glouster for a report of an active verbal dispute. All involved parties advised deputies that no violence or threats of violence had occurred, and two of them agreed to leave the residence for the evening. No further assistance was requested.
10:28 p.m. - A deputy was flagged down on SR 682 in The Plains. The male wished to speak to a deputy regarding a child custody issue. The male was made aware of his rights and advised to contact the court the next business day.
May 8
12:38 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a report of a theft. It was later determined that a theft did not occur, and the property was found in a nearby field. No further action was taken.
1:38 a.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 550, outside Athens, for a well-being check. The caller stated that male living with her had a history of drug use and was hearing and seeing things that were not there. On scene, deputies spoke with the man. He was calm and said he had not used any drugs in multiple days, but did wish to be seen by medical personnel. He voluntarily went with EMS for treatment.
2:54 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded with Athens County EMS to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a report of someone in mental distress. Units arrived on scene and the individual was transported by ACEMS to the hospital. No further action taken.
3:08 a.m. - Deputies were on patrol on State Route 56 in Athens when they came upon a deer in the roadway that had been struck by a vehicle but was still alive. Deputies checked the animal to see if they needed to dispatch it for humane reasons, but the deer got up under its own power and ran off into the woods. No further action was needed.
9:22 a.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 682 in Athens for a third-party complaint of a dispute. Deputies spoke to the involved parties, who stated it was only a verbal dispute. Both were separated and units resumed patrol.
10:04 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Five Points Road in Athens on an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact with a realtor, who was there to show the property and had set the alarm off by accident. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:17 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to State Route 56 in Athens for a report of a suspicious male who was repeatedly walking up and down the roadway. Deputies arrived in the area and located the male. After speaking with the male, no criminal activity was observed, and deputies returned to patrol.
10:36 a.m. - Deputies responded to the Jacksonville area for a breaking and entering report. The complainant stated that someone had broken into her vehicle and stolen items. A report was taken.
12:01 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to East First Street in The Plains for a report of a theft of a firearm. A report was taken, and the firearm was entered as stolen
12:45 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Kimberly Road in Nelsonville on a report of a suspicious male walking. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with the described suspicious male.
3:19 p.m. - Deputies responded to Coolville for a child custody dispute. The call was found to be civil in nature, and an agreement was made that the child would be returned to their other parent the next day.
4:08 p.m. - Deputies made contact with a male in Chauncey, who advised them that a person in a vehicle had stopped and made threats toward him. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with the driver.
4:35 p.m. - Deputies responded to Millfield for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the homeowners and then returned to patrol.
7:18 p.m. - Deputies responded the Nelsonville area for a domestic dispute involving a juvenile and parent. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the parents and provided them with options if this continues to be an issue. Deputies returned to patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.