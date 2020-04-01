Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, March 30
Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to an active dispute complaint. Deputies made contact with the husband and wife who were having a disagreement. There was no complaint or sign of any violence, and this was determined to be a verbal dispute only. The pair opted to return to their residence nearby and call it a night. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Deputies responded to Selby Road in reference to a noise complaint. Deputies made contact with the caller who indicated the vehicle and persons creating the disturbance left prior to deputies arrival. Area was found to be all quiet during subsequent patrol. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Deputies were called to Coal Run Road in Athens, for a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
Deputies responded to Connett Road, in The Plains, in reference to vehicle break-in’s. Upon deputies arrival they made contact with the complainant and took items and placed them into evidence. The complainant was given a report number and was advised to remember to lock their vehicles at night. No further actions were needed.
Deputies took a theft report from KAL Electric on Hebbardsville Road. Several pounds of copper wire was reported stolen.
Deputies responded to Salem Road on a report of a male defacing his neighbor’s property. A charge for Criminal Mischief is pending.
Deputies responded to a dispute in Glouster. On arrival the caller had left the area. Deputies patrolled the area for the caller but no contact was made.
Athens Police Department
Monday, March 30
8:28 p.m. — Officers responded to Texas Roadhouse, 996 E. State St., for a fight. The fight was determined to be mutual combat between the two subjects involved. Both were released from the scene.
Athens Fire Department
Monday, March 23
1:08 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for a fire alarm in Luchs Hall. The detector in room 263 was activated due to burning incense. This is the third time crews have been there for the same room and the same problem within the last two weeks.
9:41 a.m. — Crews were dispatched to Lowes, 983 E. State St., and were cancelled en route. A duct detector had gone off in the rooftop unit again.
10:40 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for a fire alarm at Stocker Center. A duct detector was activated in room 382 due to a chilled water line’s open valve, spraying water into the mechanical room and below.
5:23 p.m. — Crews were notified of an accidental alarm set off by contractors at The Ridges. Ohio University Police responded.
Tuesday, March 24
12:24 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for a two vehicle accident with unknown injuries. Athens Police were on scene, and AFD blocked traffic. Both vehicles were towed, no fluids to rinse. Scene cleared.
2:11 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for an alarm at 319 W. Union St. Upon arrival it was found maintenance had let air out of the dry system on the sprinkler system.
Wednesday, March 25
12:36 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to 81 Curtis Drive for a smell of something in the house that may have been gas. Crews found a strong smell of gasoline, which was due to a F350 at the end of the road leaking gas. The occupant was advised it had to be fixed.
Friday, March 27
9:19 p.m. — Crews responded to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital for a worker trapped in an elevator. Responding units met security at the front door who advised responders they would not be interacting with patients. Elevator shut down, access to victim made through second floor hoist way door and assisted occupant out of the elevator. Security advised Otis tech was contacted to repair the elevator. AFD cleared scene.
Saturday, March 28
11:25 a.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm at the OU Inn. A manager advised an occupant had started a grill on their porch and the smoke went into the room, setting off the detector in room 120.
12:34 p.m. — Crews responded to Hudson Drive for fallen tree branches and downed wires. Cable vision lines had been pulled from the house; crews removed the lines from around a car.
Sunday, March 29
3:23 a.m. — Crews were dispatched to 30 S. Court St. where APD was on scene. There was an issue with a faulty sprinkler flow detector. A repair was scheduled.
2:41 p.m. — Crews responded to Fairview and Forest Street for a tree and wires down. The electric line serving a house had a tree top fall on it, pulling it loose from the house. This also blocked the road.
2:56 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for wires down at 19 Palmer St. A wire to a cable TV line was sagging slightly out of the way, which was not a problem.
Nelsonville Police Department
Sunday, March 29
12:37 a.m. — Officers responded to Back Street for a loud music complaint. Officers spoke with a resident who complied with the request to turn it down.
1:17 a.m. — Officers responded to South Harper Street for a person possibly violating a Protection Order. The male was not at the location so officers asked the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office to check his residence as he currently had a warrant.
8:00 a.m. — Officers responded to a neighbor dispute on the 1000 block of Poplar Street. As the complaint involves parties in the same residential unit they were told to contact the landlord to resolve the dispute.
9:41 a.m. — Officer responded to the 1100 block of East Canal Street for a theft.
10:15 a.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on Pine Grove Drive for a vehicle going the wrong way on a one way street.
1:28 p.m. — Officer responded to Sylvania Avenue for a vandalism report.
2:06 p.m. — Officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm on the 100 block of West Columbus Street. No criminal activity was found.
2:40 p.m. — Officer responded to the 100 block of East Franklin Street for a discarded syringe. The item was recovered, and property disposed.
4:01 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of someone riding a motor bike at Polley Field.
4:10 p.m. — Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on the 900 block of High Street. It was found to be a family member who has permission to be on the property.
4:46 p.m. — Officer took an assault report that occurred between two people at the SEORJ. Charges are pending.
5:14 p.m. — Officers responded to the High School for a report of suspicious vehicles. It was found to be individuals exercising at the football field. They were reminded of the standards for social distancing.
5:35 p.m. — Officer responded to Woodlane Drive for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The area was checked and the vehicle was not located.
5:35 p.m. — Officer took another assault report at the SEORJ. It was reported one inmate struck another while he was sleeping. Charges are pending.
5:42 p.m. — Officers responded to St. John Street for dogs at large. The owner of the dogs was contacted and officers stayed on scene until the dogs were secured.
6:22 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Poplar Street with the occupants getting out of the car and crawling on the ground. The vehicle was gone prior to the officers arriving.
6:47 p.m. — Officer took an assault report where one inmate struck another then slammed him on the ground. Charges are pending.
7:03 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Woodlane Drive with the same description of the earlier complaint. This time the officer made contact with the driver who had no legitimate reason for being out given the Governor’s mandated restrictions. The driver then returned home.
8:53 p.m. — Officer responded to Robbins Road for was reported as gun shots. The officer checked the area and was not able to locate anything.
