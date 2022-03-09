Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, March 7
1:03 p.m., Hockingport — Deputies were dispatched to Hockingport for a 911 hang-up call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be a dispute between young juveniles. One of the juveniles had called 911 and the parent was not aware they had done so. Deputies spoke to the juveniles about the dispute, as well as calling 911 and hanging up. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:00 p.m., Amesville — A male reported to deputies that his vehicle had been stolen. Upon making contact, it was learned the vehicle was part of a trade and not titled to the two involved parties. The caller was advised that because of this no action could be taken. He also stated that his garage door was open and believed the same male entered it, however there was no evidence to support this. No further action taken.
2:10 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Bean Hollow Road, Athens, on a report of property that was located but did not belong to the caller. The property was collected and returned to the rightful owner.
2:30 p.m., Nelsonville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Hocking County Sheriff's Office to assist in an active vehicle pursuit. Deputies responded to the Nelsonville area where the pursuit ended. Two suspects, William Bookman and Andrea Woods, were apprehended and transported to SEORJ.
4:15 p.m., Athens — A resident of Salem Road contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a theft. The caller stated that her prescription medication was taken from her home. This case is under further investigation.
5:14 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Shade for a report of a female disputing with the caller and then laying down in the roadway. The female left prior to deputy arrival, and deputies were unable to locate her during their patrol of the area. Local agencies were advised to be on the lookout for the female to check her well-being.
6:12 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster for a neighbor dispute over property boundaries. The caller was advised that the issues with their neighbor are civil in nature and may be addressed in court.
7:27 p.m., the Plains —Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of people possibly being inside the caller's neighbor's house, which was supposed to be vacant. Deputies met with a key holder and checked the residence. Nobody was found inside of the home.
8:17 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany for a report that an unknown person attempted to enter a home before fleeing from the property. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate anyone.
11:09 p.m., Chauncey — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Mill Street in Chauncey three times, within approximately two hours, for a loud-music complaint. The suspect was given multiple warning to desist and turn down the music in which he did not. Larry Hall Jr, age 53 of Chauncey, was arrested for Persistent Disorderly Conduct and transported to SEORJ without incident.
11:31 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a loud music complaint in Waterloo Township. Contact was made at the residence and, after being advised of the complaint, the music was turned off. No further action taken.
Tuesday, March 8
2:39 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to an injured deer. The animal had an incapacitating injury and was dispatched. The caller was provided a deer carcass
receipt. No further action taken.
3:52 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to York Township in reference to an activated alarm. The structure was checked and determined to be secure. Contact was attempted at the owners’ residence next door but was unsuccessful. This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken.
8:09 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of a well-being check of a male in the Glouster area. The caller was requesting assistance in possibly locating the male due to medical issues. The male was later transported to the hospital for a medical and mental health evaluation.
8:32 a.m., Athens — A resident of Edgewood Lane, Athens, reported items missing from a package that was delivered. A report was taken.
1:05 p.m., New Marshfield — A woman from the New Marshfield area contacted the sheriff's office advising that the night prior her daughter had located an unknown male in the residence. This matter is under investigation.
3:09 p.m., Glouster — Athens County deputies were dispatched to the Sunoco station, located at High Street in Glouster. A subject being detained by Glouster PD was resisting arrest. Deputies arrived on scene and the male had been detained prior to their arrival.
3:31 p.m., Millfield — A resident of McDougal Road, Millfield, reported he was being threatened by his girlfriend's son. The male stated the subject drove by his residence making threats to him. This case is under further investigation.
5:34 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road, New Marshfield, for a report of a possible theft. No evidence of a theft offense was found, however deputies found that a male on the property had multiple felony warrants for his arrest. The male was transported to SEORJ without incident.
5:44 p.m., Nelsonville — A caller from Whitmore Road, Nelsonville, requested to speak with a deputy from the Athens County Sheriff's Office. He stated juveniles had been on his property and were behaving in a suspicious manner. A deputy spoke with the caller and documented the event.
6:22 p.m., Stewart — A male subject contacted the sheriff's office advising that his vehicle had been stolen. This matter is under investigation.
6:34 p.m., Athens — A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a breaking and entering. The caller stated that her friend on Salem Road, Athens, had an unwanted guest in her residence. When deputies arrived on scene, they had negative contact with any persons. The caller sated her friend left the scene before deputies arrived and did not want their assistance.
7:49 p.m., Athens — An alarm at Stoneybrook Drive, Athens, was triggered. Deputies responded to the alarm and met with the building's key holder. The building was secured. Deputies resumed patrol.
7:58 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Pleasant Hill Road, Athens, area for a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been driving around and pulling into driveways. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle during their patrol of the area.
8:46 p.m., Athens —A resident of Baker Road, Athens, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report loud noises coming from a neighbor's house. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with anyone making loud noises. Deputies resumed patrol.
9:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area for the vehicle but did not locate it at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.