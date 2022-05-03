April 29
10:08 a.m. - The ACSO responded to theUS-33E/Rock Riffle Road exit, Athens, in reference to OSP having a Kristian Denny on a traffic stop with warrants for Failure to Appear, Receiving Stolen Property, and Forgery. OSP placed Kristian Denny under arrest for his warrants and transported him to the SEORJ. No further actions were needed.
12:36 p.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey to pick up three bottles of pills that the caller had located. The pills were collected and placed in the pill box at the sheriff's office for destruction.
12:56 p.m. - The ACSO took a report of harassment from a female subject who stated that her next-door neighbor has been harassing her and others that she is allowing to live on her property. A report was put on file and the caller was referred to the ACSO Victim Advocate.
1:48 p.m. - Deputies responded to the Coolville area for a verbal dispute. Once on scene, it was determined that the female had already packed her belongings to leave. A unit stood by until her ride arrived so there would be no further issues.
2:41 p.m. - Deputies took a report of a theft of wire near The Plains. No leads exist at this time.
3:45 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Rainbow Lake Road for a report of a drug overdose. Deputies were advised that they could cancel their response prior to their arrival, due to the overdosed subject leaving the area after being revived.
4 p.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 550, Athens, for a report that one of the caller's cats had been shot No evidence or leads exist in this case.
5:43 p.m. - Deputies responded The Plains for a report of breaking and entering. It was unknown at the time if anything was taken, and deputies are awaiting a list of any stolen items from the property owner.
7:08 p.m. - Deputies responded to Hockingport for a report that a female threatened several children with a firearm. Deputies found that the suspect had multiple felony convictions that prevented her from being able to legally possess a firearm. The suspect was arrested and transported to SEORJ for an active felony warrant, and for the charges of aggravated menacing and having weapons under disability.
7:13 p.m. - Deputies responded to Beech Road in The Plains in reference to someone trespassing in an abandoned building. Deputies searched the property but were unable to find anyone inside. No further action needed.
7:47 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a man yelling for help. On scene, deputies spoke with the man, who stated that he only wanted a ride to Athens. Deputies then returned to patrol.
8:47 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to State Route 124 in Hockingport for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating the person. Units resumed patrol.
9:57 p.m. - Deputies responded to Old State Route 56, New Marshfield, in reference to a prowler. Deputies responded to the scene but were unable to find anyone. Deputies also spoke with the caller, who stated that he was not sure who was on his property because he did not look. After making sure the property was secured and the owner was safe, deputies returned to patrol.
April 30
2:08 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Jordan Run Road in Coolville for a report of a neighbor dispute. Units spoke with both involved parties. Both parties were advised to cease contact and no further action was taken.
2:18 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to High Street in Glouster for a report of gasoline being poured on the complainant's floor. Units spoke with the complainant, who indicated that someone had poured gasoline on his floor inside his residence. The complainant also stated that his door was pad locked from the outside and he was unsure who did this. Due to the lack of evidence of this incident occurring, this case will be closed.
3:07 a.m. - Deputies responded to a Guysville residence for an open-line 911 call. On scene, deputies made contact with the resident, who stated they had not called, and everything was ok. No signs of distress or criminal activity were observed. No further action was needed.
9:17 a.m. - A resident of Albany contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to make a harassment complaint. The complainant stated that his brother was harassing him by driving past his house. A report was taken.
9:27 a.m. - Deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle from State Route 685, Glouster. The caller stated the vehicle, a Taupe 2005 Nissan X-Terra, was stolen sometime within the past seven months.
11:11 a.m. - Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road in Albany for a 911 open-line. Deputies knocked on the door several times but had negative contact.
11:47 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Dirty Dawg Car Wash on Columbus Road, Athens, in reference to a vandalism complaint. Upon arrival, a door on the vacuum cleaner was found open with no sign of forced entry. The owner was contacted and advised.
11:49 a.m. - Deputies responded to Pearl Wood Road, Albany, for a theft report. The complainant stated that someone had stolen the catalytic converter off her vehicle. A report was taken.
7:01 p.m. - Deputies received a report of a verbal dispute at a residence in Carthage Township. Deputies responded and spoke with the male caller, who advised his wife was mean to him. The male reported that his wife had left prior to deputies’ arrival. The caller advised that our services were no longer needed. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:58 p.m. - Deputies received a report of multiple people passed out in a vehicle in York Township. Deputies responded to the area but were unable to locate any vehicles or persons in the immediate area. No further action was taken at that time.
9:32 p.m. - Deputies received a report of livestock in the roadway in Troy Township. The caller believed he knew who the cattle belonged to but was unable to contact the suspected owner.
10:50 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Lexington Avenue in Chauncey for a report of loud music. Units arrived on scene but were canceled by the complainant. No further action taken.
11:18 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Lexington Avenue in Chauncey for a loud-music complaint. Units arrived on scene and heard loud audible music being played. Units spoke with the homeowners, and they were warned for disorderly conduct. The music was turned down. Units resumed patrol.
May 1
1:10 a.m. - Deputies received a report of suspicious activity around a residence in Canaan Township. Deputies were close by and responded to the area. No persons were located on foot and no suspicious activity was found in the area. No further action was taken at that point.
1:34 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Selby Road in Athens for a report of a domestic dispute. Units arrived on scene and, during the course of the investigation, the suspect in this case began yelling profanities at units and the complainant. The suspect was warned multiple times to stop yelling profanities, but she did not do so. While units were attempting to place the female under arrest, she began resisting arrest. The female was then transported to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital in Athens for a mental health evaluation. A summons for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest were completed on the suspect. No further action taken.
2:26 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office took a theft of a license plate report. At this time, there are no known suspects. This case will be considered closed pending further leads on a suspect.
10:52 a.m. - Deputies spoke to a female over the phone about a possible assault that occurred at a church. A report was taken.
11:41 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to South Plains Road, The Plains, on a report of an inactive burglary. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
2:02 a.m. - A resident of New Marshfield Road, New Marshfield, reported incidents of ongoing harassment. A report was taken.
4:05 p.m. - Deputies received a report of a stolen license plate. The license plate was entered as stolen.
4:22 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Beech Road, The Plains, on a report of two stray dogs acting aggressively toward the caller's dog. Upon deputies' arrival, the stray dogs had left the area and were not located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.