Applications for the Nelsonville Community Fund's grant round are due Oct. 12. The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio will host "office hours" to answer questions pertaining to all of its community fund grant opportunities on Monday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m.
The Nelsonville Community Fund grant round will award up to $10,000 to projects or programs benefitting residents of Nelsonville or neighboring communities.
For more information about the grant round or the Oct. 4 office hours, contact the Foundation at 740-753-1111 or info@ffao.org.
