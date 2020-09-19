FUMC in Nelsonville

Suzanne Stalder at console of Wicks pipe organ.

NELSONVILLE – A COVID-era surprise was the First United Methodist Church Nelsonville, Wicks pipe organ heard on Sundays at the United Methodist Church in Hollister, California. During their annual visit to hometown Nelsonville, Jerry Stalder and Suzanne Brooker Stalder helped their COVID-closed church in California’s Monterey Bay area by recording organ music locally for Sunday services on YouTube on the west coast.

Suzanne is the organist for the California church and plays as guest organist at FUMC when in town. Jerry Stalder, whose mother played in the Nelsonville Methodist Church orchestra in the 1940s, provided the technical assistance for the organ music project.

