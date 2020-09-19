NELSONVILLE – A COVID-era surprise was the First United Methodist Church Nelsonville, Wicks pipe organ heard on Sundays at the United Methodist Church in Hollister, California. During their annual visit to hometown Nelsonville, Jerry Stalder and Suzanne Brooker Stalder helped their COVID-closed church in California’s Monterey Bay area by recording organ music locally for Sunday services on YouTube on the west coast.
Suzanne is the organist for the California church and plays as guest organist at FUMC when in town. Jerry Stalder, whose mother played in the Nelsonville Methodist Church orchestra in the 1940s, provided the technical assistance for the organ music project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.