The Donald M. Kendall Bottler of the Year, named for PepsiCo’s former chairman and chief executive officer, was presented to G&J Pepsi, for the year 2020, at an awards ceremony on Wednesday.
The award created 1994 is to honor the very best of the best among independent Pepsi-Cola bottlers in the United States and Canada. After receiving its second consecutive BOY nomination, the Athens facility of G&J’s Eastern Market, took home the top honor.
The award recognizes the employees at levels and across all functions that buy into the mission, vision and values of the company and work together to achieve company goals.
“in 2020, out bottlers raised the bat on performance, all while supporting their communities during a time of need. This is exactly what the Donald M. Kendall Bottler of the Year looks to celebrate,” said Richard Glover, President of PNBA’s North Division. “In the face of unprecedented challenges, G&J delivered. This commitment to the Athens community and our Pepsi partnership made them out2020 Bottler of the Year.”
Each year, PepsiCo makes a donation to a nonprofit community organization of each BOY’s finalist choosing. G&J selected the Athens Food Pantry.
“I was honored to represent G&J in accepting this award,” said Time Trant, CEO of G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc.”, said. “I could not be more proud of the entire G&J workforce, and I am humbled by your tremendous effort every day.”
Attending the events was Rick Kaplan, John Dougherty, Bill Stemm, Brady Pendergast, Mike Niehaus and Nick Kuhn. and Pepsi franchise support team members Derek Jones, Linzy Smith, Greg Ordway, Mitch Leopold and Paul Finney.
