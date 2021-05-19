Athens has always had more than its share of eccentrics, but Aethelred Eldridge may take the prize. He was a strong man, even in his later years. He could be seen briskly walking through campus, sporting his, ever present, Carhartt short pants with an arrow stenciled on the back pocket. He would greet the world with a smile or some sort of exaggerated gesture. His focus in life was art, whether in his murals or in the classroom. He encouraged everyone to make art and not just look at and talk about art.
His popular art classes at Ohio University lasted for more than 50 years. Aethelred would fill Mitchell Auditorium at Seigfred Hall with Ohio University students, anxious and excited to take his lecture class. They wanted to find out if all the craziness and bizarre assignments they had heard about were true.
This was an “easy A” class, but a student had to prepared and on their toes during this class. If a student was not paying attention or was late for class, he might become the subject of Aethelred’s wrath for the whole class to witness. Sometimes if the late student would engage in some sort of creative repartee with the offended lecturer, he might be excused. Or he might not be excused which only caused more embarrassment for the tardy pupil.
A typical assignment for this class might be for every student to bring in an old worn out broom, not a new broom, but an old wooden broom. The day would arrive when each student showed up to class with a broom in hand. Everyone would file outside and plant their brooms in the ground. They may have been arranged in straight lines or maybe a sweeping curve. It may not sound like much, but it looked great. The students loved being part of a group project.
In 2015, there was a testimonial event in Aethelred’s honor held in front of his mural on an outside wall of Seigfred Hall. Aethelred was in attendance, so most knew the event would not be typical. The emcee, was trying his best to read from notes on the accomplishments of the honored guest. The honored guest would interrupt the speech every few sentences with some clever remark. This left some in the audience chuckling and some of the OU administration in the attendance perplexed.
Like his name and this photo, Aethelred Eldridge was bizarre. His black and white paintings and murals were bizarre. He founded Golonooza, the Church and School of William Blake. That was truly bizarre, but there was also a down to earth and normal side to this man.
Once I was having a one on one conversation with Aethelred about cement work. He was explaining quietly and calmly to me about how to plant a fence post using cement or something like that. I was taking note of his construction tips when someone else arrived. His tone changed a bit. Then two more people arrived. His voice suddenly dropped down to the strong dynamic voice he used during his lectures. As more people joined the group, the conversation turned to an incomprehensible monologue about an experimental poet from the nineteenth century or something equally obscure. This delighted the group, but left me without my construction tips.
The point of this incident is that Aethelred wasn’t always avant-garde and over the edge in his actions. Often he thought and acted like a regular guy.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Aethelred , please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
