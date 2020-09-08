Bug Eye
Submitted photo by Heather Chubb

Heather Chubb, of Athens, recently photographed this praying mantis in her flower bed at her home. Chubb told the Messenger that she works at O’Bleness Hospital as a LAB TLA. As a phlebotomist working through the pandemic, Chubb says taking photos brings joy to her life. Thank you for sharing your view with us! We welcome photos from community members. To send us your view of Athens County, email us at community@athensmessenger.com

