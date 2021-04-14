Americans and British had a problem during World War II. Yes, besides the problem of defending themselves against the relentless war machines of the Axis Powers, there were more complex situations in China. Major Wilfred Smith, former assistant professor of history at Ohio University thought he could help with this delicate situation.
Smith was born in China to missionary parents. He attended grade school and high school in China. He could speak the language fluently. Smith was happily teaching history at Ohio University when Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese and World War II began for the United States.
He joined the Army Air Corp and found himself in the country of his birth – China. He was in charge of intelligence units and guerrilla resistance groups. He was a personal representative of General Clair Chennault. Chennault was the commander of the famous Flying Tigers.
The Tigers were an American Volunteer Group (AVG) of the Republic of China Air Force. They were there to fight the invading Japanese and to defend China. During a point in the war when the Allies were experiencing many defeats, the Flying Tigers accomplished victory after victory during their battles with the enemy. Their record of victories in air combat has never been equaled.
While General Chennault was busy with the Tigers, he gave Major Smith the opportunity to solve another problem. Although the Republic of China forces clearly enjoyed the help of the American forces, there were other Chinese fighting groups who were anti-American and anti-British. Even with a common enemy, these "warlords", as they were referred to, refused to cooperate with Americans.
So one day, Major Wilfred Smith set out with a small group of local people to an interior province of China to contact a strong warlord who disliked Americans. This was a bold step for the former Ohio University instructor. It was a difficult eight-day journey, but the group finally made it to their destination. Let’s remember Smith was born and raised in China. He knew the language and the culture. The talks went well and soon the powerful warlord agreed to assist in the American and British war effort. The meeting ended with a feast in Smith’s honor. The main course was a local delicacy consisting of cow noses and stomachs.
Smith received the honorable citation of the Order of the White Cloud from the Chinese government and the Legion of Merit from the American government for his heroic deed. After the war, it was back to OU for his teaching gig. It must have been great to have a history teacher that was part of history.
He wasn’t at OU long before the Air Force called. At this point, Smith spent a lot of time in Washington in connection with intelligence. Then Colonel Smith became the Assistant Chief of Staff, Intelligence, 17th Air Force in Morocco. Later, in Washington D.C., he had the job of Chief, Historical Division of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon.
Colonel Smith would often return to Athens and Ohio University, at which time he would usually give a speech. Before giving a speech at Memorial Auditorium in 1963, the contents of the speech had to gain clearance from three military services. That’s what happens when you work for the Pentagon. During this speech, Smith encouraged democracy throughout the world, but not the necessarily the style of democracy we know in the U.S. Smith explained that we should not export our America style of democracy, but should leave it to each country with its own customs and history to create their own style of democracy.
If anyone has any comments or memories of Col. Smith, please write me a note. I will add them in my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
