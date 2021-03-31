In 1962, astronaut John Glenn was tucked away in his Mercury Capsule ready to take off into outer space for a round–the-world orbit. During the tense moments before the launch, the flight was suddenly called off. One of the decision makers who postponed the flight was Athens native, G. Merritt Preston.
As the manager of the Manned Spacecraft Center Cape Operations at Cape Canaveral, he was in charge of the pre-flight checks before and during the countdown. Something didn’t look right to Preston. He had the power to shutdown the operation and, in this case, he did. The flight was soon back in operation and John Glenn made his famous trip around the world.
G. Merritt Preston was born in Athens in 1916. He went to Athens High School and then to Ohio University where he studied electrical engineering. At Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, he received a degree in aeronautical engineering. Many great NASA engineers, who are famous only to other engineers, went to this school.
Preston got a job at Langley Research Center in Virginia and then at the Cleveland branch. There he and his team tested jet aircraft in giant wind tunnels. Their mission was to increase the speed of existing fighter planes. After much testing and small changes in design, they were successful. The planes increased their speed from 350 mph to a whooping 500 mph.
Safety was one of Preston’s goals. In the 1950s, it was a mystery as to why a plane would be engulfed in a fiery blaze when it crashed. His crew crashed and burned 75 surplus planes in order to find out the cause of these fires. The research led to the development of several safety devices that prevent these disasters.
In this 1961 photo, G. Merritt Preston is awarded the National Aeronautics and Space Administration outstanding leadership medal, presented by President John F. Kennedy on the White House steps. Preston is in the middle of this picture. Kennedy and Vice President Johnson are on the left and astronaut Gordon Cooper is on the right. Athens sure was proud of their hometown boy and so was JFK.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Merritt Preston, please drop me an email. I will add it to my file. John Halley: jhalley@athensmessenger.com.
