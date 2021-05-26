If someone asked Harley Warrick the process of painting a “Chew Mail Pouch Tobacco” sign, he’d say, “I start with “e” in chew”. He didn’t use a stencil or a pattern, he simply started the “e”, and worked his way down.
Harley must have known what he was doing. He had been painting these iconic signs since 1946.
“Chew Mail Pouch Tobacco, Treat yourself to the best”, reads the message, painted usually in black and yellow, on thousands of barns throughout the U.S. These barns are cherished and admired by many. Not to say that they are excited about this wonderful tobacco product, but that they are witnessing an iconic American image from days gone by.
The advertising gimmick started in 1891 and the last barn was painted in 1992. At its peak, there were around 20,000 painted barns on country roads throughout the country, but mostly in the Mid-West.
The Highway Beautification Act of 1965 declared these barns and others like them, an eyesore and wanted them painted over. The anti-tobacco groups declared them, hazardous to your health. But the little black and yellow barns have survived, because they are now protected as historical landmarks.
Harley Warrick started his barn-painting career in 1946, when he thought it better than milking cows on the family farm for a living. At this time the Mail Pouch people hired four crews of two men each to travel around the country to paint barns. They roamed far from home with paint, scaffolding equipment, and all the Mail Pouch Tobacco they could chew. The painters were always welcomed by the barn owners, because they received a small yearly fee for the use of their barn used for advertising. But most importantly, they wanted their barn painted for free.
Later there were two crews and then the painting staff dwindled down to only Harley. When I met Harley in 1989 at the Bernice Koehler farm near Guysville on Route 50, he was quite a celebrity. When I arrived, he thought that I was the guy from USA Today that was suppose to meet him there at this time. The big shot reporter was late or lost. So we talked, while he was finishing up this repaint job. He was taking his time while puffing on his pipe. He painted in the yellow rather haphazardly. Then cut in with black paint to make a perfect sharp letter. The man was a sure-handed craftsman with more than 4,000 painted barns to his credit.
Some barn owners repaint their Mail Pouch barns, but most painted barns are slowly fading away. Keep a sharp lookout for these national landmarks while they are still around.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Harley Warrick or Mail Pouch barns, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.