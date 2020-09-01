Last week's winner is David Kose or Lancaster. Congratulations David! Last week's answers are: there three buttons on the boys bibs on the left picture and two buttons on the right picture, the bib tie by the boys middle finger is longer in the right picture, there is a missing stripe on the bib in the right picture, the white walkway is skinnier in the right picture, there is a missing arm by the boy in the right picture.
