Sorry! There was a technical malfunction in last week’s Something Different pictures. Only four of the five differences showed up in the two pictures.
You can stop looking for that fifth difference now.
This week’s winner is Bob Finnearty, from Chauncey, (he found five differences when there was only four) congratulations Bob! Last week's answers: Eyebrows added to the dog, trees outside window, crease in seat is missing, speaker has moved, eyebrow on the other eye (Bob's found fifth answer).
